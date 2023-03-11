Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 259,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,300. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

