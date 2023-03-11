Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after buying an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,176 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

