Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.