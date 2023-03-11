Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.19

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 41994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Seven & i Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.