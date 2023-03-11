Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Price Performance
Shares of SEII traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 21,141,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,800. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Sharing Economy International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.