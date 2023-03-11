Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 13th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shift Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 211,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

