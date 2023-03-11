Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 13th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.
Shift Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $28.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.