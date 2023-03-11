Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.48. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($111.97). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

