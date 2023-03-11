Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$59.10 and last traded at C$59.47. Approximately 4,594,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,235,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.97.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

