Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rises By 34.7%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 1,257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,934.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $19.82 during midday trading on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

