Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rises By 34.7%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 1,257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,934.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $19.82 during midday trading on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.
About AB SKF (publ)
