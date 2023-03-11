Short Interest in AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Grows By 303.9%

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AirTrip in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EOVBF remained flat at C$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00. AirTrip has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.00.

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

