Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Drops By 63.1%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMADY shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

