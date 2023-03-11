Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Grows By 640.7%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 640.7% from the February 13th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 9.2 %

About Ambrx Biopharma

AMAM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,056,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

