Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases By 295.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FINS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,519. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

