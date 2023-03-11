Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases By 295.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FINS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,519. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

