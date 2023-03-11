Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Grows By 220.2%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 220.2% from the February 13th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 793.3 days.

EMBVF stock remained flat at $8.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMBVF shares. Barclays upgraded Arca Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

