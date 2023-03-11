Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Grows By 273.0%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
