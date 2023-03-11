Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Grows By 273.0%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,329,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

