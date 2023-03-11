Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Grows By 72.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE MYI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
