Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Grows By 72.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MYI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

