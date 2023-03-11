Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Grows By 254.2%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

BBN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 195,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,898. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.