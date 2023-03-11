Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Increases By 105.2%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 41,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.
