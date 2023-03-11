Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Rises By 97.0%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

ENDTF stock remained flat at C$9.60 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

