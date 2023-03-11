Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Rises By 438.2%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 438.2% from the February 13th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centerra Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -46.67%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
