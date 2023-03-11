Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Rises By 438.2%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 438.2% from the February 13th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,291. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.