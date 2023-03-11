Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Decreases By 37.9%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CLNN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

