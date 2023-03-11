Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Decreases By 46.7%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAC remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

