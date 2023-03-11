Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Rises By 233.7%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 233.7% from the February 13th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. 937,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,064. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

