Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Drops By 73.5%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 9,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

