Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Grows By 299.6%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 299.6% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 185,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,901. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

