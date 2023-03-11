Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Expands By 361.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 40,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $25.94.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
