Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Expands By 361.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 40,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

