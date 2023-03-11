Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Decreases By 62.5%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Future Health ESG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Future Health ESG by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

