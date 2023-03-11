Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Drops By 85.6%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.82. 7,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.