Short Interest in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Drops By 59.6%

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOCL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 27,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

