Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declines By 31.9%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 113,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 239,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 73,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,000. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

