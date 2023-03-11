Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declines By 40.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,388,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 421,303 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 113,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,204. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

