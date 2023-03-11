Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 751.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 751.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 11,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

