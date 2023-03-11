Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Drops By 90.1%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JHS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 36,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,395 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.