Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Drops By 90.1%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JHS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 36,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Stories
