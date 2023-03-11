Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 700.0%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KNOS stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 119,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,684. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

