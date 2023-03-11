Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Rises By 1,325.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LIXIL Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JSGRY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. LIXIL has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $41.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

