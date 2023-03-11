Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Increases By 63.6%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MIGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

