Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Declines By 41.2%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWITY remained flat at $3.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

