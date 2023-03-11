Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Declines By 65.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $24.79.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

