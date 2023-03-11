Short Interest in NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Declines By 62.5%

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NKT A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NKT A/S stock remained flat at 43.66 during trading hours on Friday. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of 43.66 and a 1-year high of 43.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 45.05.

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

