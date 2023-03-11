Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declines By 53.3%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 108,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.00.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
