Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declines By 53.3%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 108,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 339,131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 738,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.