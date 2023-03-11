Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Drops By 75.8%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PAX Global Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
PXGYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,776. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAX Global Technology (PXGYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.