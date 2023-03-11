Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Drops By 75.8%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

PXGYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,776. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

