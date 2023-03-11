Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Increases By 37.0%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of PTRUF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,645. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Featured Stories

