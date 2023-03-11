Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 54.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.60. 89,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

