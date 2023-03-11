Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Expands By 449.4%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 581,300 shares, an increase of 449.4% from the February 13th total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. 269,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,161. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $234.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

