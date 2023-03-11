Short Interest in Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Expands By 375.3%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 375.3% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FPLPF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

See Also

