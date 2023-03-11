Short Interest in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Rises By 66.7%

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pyrophyte Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHYT. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.