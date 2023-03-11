Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rises By 129.7%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,600 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the February 13th total of 1,381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.7 days.
Quebecor Stock Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
About Quebecor
Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quebecor (QBCRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.