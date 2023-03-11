Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rises By 129.7%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,600 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the February 13th total of 1,381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.7 days.

Quebecor Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Quebecor

(Get Rating)

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.