Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Decreases By 48.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTIW stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $47,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $96,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

