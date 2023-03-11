Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 28.5%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE OPP opened at $8.40 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

