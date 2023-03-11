Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 28.5%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE OPP opened at $8.40 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.