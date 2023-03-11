Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 40.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded SJM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

SJM Trading Down 1.1 %

SJMHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

