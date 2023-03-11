Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rises By 82.0%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SMC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,483. SMC has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

